Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5.75 cents at $4.74 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $6.30 a bushel. May. oats lost 1.25 cents at $3.34 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 15.25 cents at $12.08 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 1.03 cents at $2.52 a pound. May. feeder cattle was off 4.4 cents at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.9 cent at $.92 a pound.

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