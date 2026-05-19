Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.75 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 2 cents at $6.68 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 8.5 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.35 cents at $2.55 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 1.48 cents at $3.70 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.85 cent at $.98 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.