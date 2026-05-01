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Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 1, 2026, 9:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 2 cents at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 8.25 cents at $6.32 a bushel. May. oats rose by 4.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 2.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.1 cent at $2.54 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.2 cent at $3.73 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.7 cent at $.93 a pound.

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