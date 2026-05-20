Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 10 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 10 cents at $4.66 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 7.25 cents at $6.61 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 20.25 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 10.75 cents at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 1.57 cents at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.25 cent at $3.71 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.45 cent at $.97 a pound.

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