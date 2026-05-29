Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2 cents at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 2.25 cents at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.72 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 3.5 cents at $11.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.97 a pound.

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