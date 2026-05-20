Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.76 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 1 cent at $6.68 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 3 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.55 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.98 cent at $3.71 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.27 cent at $.98 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.