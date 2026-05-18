Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 8.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 8.25 cents at $4.77 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 17.25 cents at $6.65 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 8.25 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 9.75 cents at $12.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 1.55 cents at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 0.87 cent at $3.69 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.58 cent at $.99 a pound.

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