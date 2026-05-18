Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 13.25 cents at $4.69 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 11.75 cents at $6.47 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.65 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 25.25 cents at $12.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.03 cents at $2.55 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.77 cent at $3.69 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.5 cent at $.99 a pound.

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