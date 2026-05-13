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Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 4:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.70 a bushel. May. wheat was up 2.5 cents at $6.69 a bushel. May. oats rose by 10 cents at $3.45 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 7.25 cents at $12.21 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 3.93 cents at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.38 cent at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.91 a pound.

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