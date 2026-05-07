Goldman Sachs BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 22 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

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