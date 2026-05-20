Golar LNG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Wednesday reported net income of $83.6 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Wednesday reported net income of $83.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period.

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