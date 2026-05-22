GLG Life Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Friday reported a loss…

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

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