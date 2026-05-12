Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $82.4 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $82.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.8 million, or $4.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.1 million.

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