Gibraltar Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.5 million…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its first quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 45 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $356.3 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

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