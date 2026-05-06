Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.3 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $705.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.9 million.

Geo Group expects full-year earnings to be $1.15 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

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