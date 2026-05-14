Genie Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.8 million in…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period.

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