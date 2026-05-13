Galiano Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $32.7…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $32.7 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period.

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