Funko-A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.1 million…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Funko-A said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

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