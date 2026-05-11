FS KKR Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported a loss of $441 million in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported a loss of $441 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $304 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

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