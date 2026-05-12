Franco-Nevada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $468.6 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $468.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $650.7 million in the period.

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