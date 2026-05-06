Fortis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Wednesday reported profit of $381.3 million…

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Wednesday reported profit of $381.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had profit of 72 cents.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period.

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