Fluent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period.

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