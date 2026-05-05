Flex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $250 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $250 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $7.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $880 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 86 cents to 92 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.65 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.21 to $4.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $32.3 billion to $33.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLEX

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