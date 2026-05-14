Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Thursday reported a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $209,000 in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC

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