First Majestic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $128.1 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $476.7 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

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