Exercises to Lower High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, clinically known as hypertension, affects nearly half of U.S. adults and remains a leading risk factor for…

High blood pressure, clinically known as hypertension, affects nearly half of U.S. adults and remains a leading risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. Often called the “silent killer” because it typically presents with no obvious symptoms, the long-term consequences of high blood pressure can be severe.

The good news is that one of the most effective tools for preventing and managing hypertension isn’t found in a prescription bottle: It’s movement.

[READ: How to Spot the Signs of High Blood Pressure]

The Science of Movement: How Exercise Lowers Blood Pressure

Regular physical activity produces meaningful reductions in blood pressure, particularly for individuals with elevated blood pressure or stage 1 hypertension. In many cases, these reductions are comparable to those seen with first-line medications for stage 1 hypertension, as reflected in national clinical guidelines.

From a physiological standpoint, exercise:

— Improves the elasticity of blood vessels

— Enhances endothelial function

— Reduces systemic inflammation

— Supports healthy body weight and metabolic function

— Improves autonomic nervous system balance

Collectively, these adaptations help reduce the force exerted on arterial walls, resulting in lower resting blood pressure over time.

Even a single bout of exercise can lead to a temporary reduction in blood pressure, a phenomenon known as post-exercise hypotension, which can last for several hours after activity.

[READ: How to Properly Take and Read Your Blood Pressure at Home.]

AHA Guidelines: How Much Exercise You Need to Control Hypertension

The foundational recommendation aligns with guidance from organizations like the American Heart Association:

— 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (brisk walking, cycling, swimming) or 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity activity

— Plus 2 days per week of strength training

For individuals with hypertension, exercising consistently matters more than intensity. Starting with manageable, sustainable activity levels and progressing gradually is key.

[READ: GLP-1 Drugs for Heart Health: Benefits, Side Effects & Who Should Take Them]

The 3 Best Types of Exercise for Lowering Your Blood Pressure

Type of Exercise Examples Key Considerations Aerobic activities Walking, cycling and swimming Research consistently shows blood pressure reduction Resistance training Bodyweight exercises, free weights and resistance bands Evidence suggests benefits including reduced blood pressure, improved muscular strength and metabolic health Isometric exercise Wall sits and handgrip holds Emerging research suggests blood pressure reductions when in conjunction with aerobic activity.

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic activities such as walking, cycling, running and swimming are especially effective. Research consistently shows reductions of approximately 4 to 8 mmHg in systolic blood pressure among individuals with hypertension, changes that are clinically meaningful and associated with reduced cardiovascular risk.

Resistance training

Strength training also plays a valuable role when performed appropriately. Moderate-intensity resistance exercise can contribute to reductions in blood pressure while improving muscular strength and metabolic health.

Key considerations include:

— Using moderate resistance

— Maintaining proper breathing (avoiding breath-holding)

— Emphasizing controlled movement

Isometric exercise

Emerging research suggests that isometric exercises, like wall sits and handgrip holds, may produce meaningful reductions in blood pressure when performed regularly. These exercises are best used as a complement to, not a replacement for, aerobic activity.

[READ: Is Japanese Walking Worth Trying?]

Beyond the Gym: Diet, Sleep and Stress Management for Heart Health

While exercise is powerful on its own, its full impact is realized when combined with other healthy lifestyle behaviors. At the American Council on Exercise (ACE), this is reflected in the ACE 7 Core Drivers of Healthy Living, a framework that recognizes that lasting health is shaped by multiple, interconnected factors.

In the context of hypertension:

— Move more and move well. Regular physical activity is the most direct lever for lowering blood pressure.

— Nourish your body. Dietary approaches such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan support vascular health and sodium balance.

— Prioritize restorative sleep. Poor sleep is associated with increased hypertension risk.

— Strengthen your stress resilience. Chronic stress is believed to contribute to sustained elevations in blood pressure.

— Build supportive connections. Social support improves adherence to healthy behaviors.

— Make safer, informed choices. Limiting alcohol and avoiding tobacco are essential.

— Cultivate purpose and a growth mindset. Sustainable behavior change requires consistency and self-efficacy.

These drivers work together, creating a compounding effect that supports long-term cardiovascular health.

Safety First: Essential Tips Before You Start Exercising

For most individuals, exercise is safe and highly beneficial. A few practical guidelines:

— Start gradually, especially if you’ve been inactive.

— Choose activities you enjoy to support consistency with your movement goals.

— Breathe continuously during exercise (avoid holding your breath).

— Consult a healthcare provider if your blood pressure is very high or uncontrolled.

The Takeaway: Simple Steps for Long-Term Blood Pressure Control

High blood pressure is common, but it’s also highly manageable.

Regular movement is one of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of serious health complications. You don’t need an extreme workout plan to see benefits. Simple, consistent activity like walking more and moving during the workday can make a meaningful difference.

The key is to start where you are and build gradually. Pair movement with other healthy habits, including better nutrition, quality sleep and stress management, to amplify the results.

You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to begin and keep going.

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Exercises to Lower High Blood Pressure originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/29/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.