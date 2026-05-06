Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $919 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $919 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $7.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.91 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC

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