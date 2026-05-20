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Evogene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 7:09 AM

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $334,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVGN

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