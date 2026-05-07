Epam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $82.5 million.…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $82.5 million.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.10 to $3.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.98 to $13.28 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

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