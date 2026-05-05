Entravision Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.4 million in…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $197 million in the period.

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