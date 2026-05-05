Enpro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.4 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $303 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.9 million.

Enpro expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO

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