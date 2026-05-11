Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

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