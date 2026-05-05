Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $618…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $618 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR

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