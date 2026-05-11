Elicio Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

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