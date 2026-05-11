EchoStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Monday reported a loss of $146.9 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Monday reported a loss of $146.9 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SATS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SATS

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