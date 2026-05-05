Eaton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $866 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $866 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $7.45 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.50 per share.

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