Eagle Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142.2…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 20 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period.

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