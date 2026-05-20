E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.4 million…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $449.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $425.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.3 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.27 to $3.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

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