Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $17.4 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $531.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.7 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $547 million to $551 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.93 to $1.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

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