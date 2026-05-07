Dropbox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported earnings of $114.5 million in its…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported earnings of $114.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $629.5 million in the period.

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