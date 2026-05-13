Doximity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.1 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $644.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $151 million to $152 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $664 million to $676 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

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