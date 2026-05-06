DoubleVerify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $180.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $199 million to $205 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $826 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DV

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