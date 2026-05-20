Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

President Donald Trump’s critics often claim his controversial policies will hurt the economy and American investors. However, Trump famously watches…

President Donald Trump’s critics often claim his controversial policies will hurt the economy and American investors. However, Trump famously watches the stock market for real-time feedback on his decisions, and the S&P 500 is at all-time highs. Trump personally owns a number of individual stocks in multiple investment accounts.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

While Trump’s track record as a businessman and real estate mogul has been rocky, Forbes estimates his net worth is currently $6.1 billion. For any investor looking to bet alongside Trump, here are eight of his largest current or recent individual stock holdings, as of his latest disclosures:

Investment Ownership stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) $920 million Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) >$5 million Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) >$615,000 Apple Inc. (AAPL) >$2.7 million Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) >$1.58 million Oracle Corp. (ORCL) >$200,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) >$1 million Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) >$1.5 million Various crypto investments $990 million

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company that prioritizes free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is a major stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 41% of the company. Trump Media shocked Wall Street in December 2025 by announcing a merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies, making Trump Media one of the only publicly traded fusion companies. Today, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth around $920 million.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital is a specialty business development company that invests in debt and equity of middle-market commercial enterprises. The company specifically looks for investment opportunities that have favorable risk profiles, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Blue Owl’s goal is to generate income that can be distributed to shareholders as dividends. OBDC shares have a 9.8% dividend yield, making it an extremely attractive income source. Blue Owl Capital Corp. is an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), another top Trump investment. Trump holds more than $5 million worth of OBDC stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Despite his frequent public criticisms of Big Tech, Trump also holds large stakes in several popular U.S. technology stocks. Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, AI applications, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Trump’s export restrictions initially prevented Nvidia from selling its advanced H200 high-bandwidth memory artificial intelligence chips to China, but the administration subsequently announced H200 chip sales are now allowed if the U.S. government is paid a 25% fee. While Trump purchased more than $1.7 million in Nvidia in the first quarter of 2026, he also sold a roughly equivalent amount. That means his known Nvidia holdings are at least $615,000 as of his 2025 filing, though that figure has surely grown with the NVDA stock price since then.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In exchange for agreeing to invest $100 billion in U.S. jobs and suppliers, In 2025, Apple secured an exemption to Trump’s semiconductor tariffs. The White House website also includes Apple’s pledge to invest $600 billion in U.S. manufacturing and workforce training in its running list of Trump’s second-term accomplishments. Trump went on an Apple stock-purchasing spree in the first quarter, acquiring between $2.05 million and $7.2 million in shares. On top of his previously disclosed holdings of $650,000 or more, Trump now holds at least $2.7 million in AAPL.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. At a November 2017 White House event with Trump, Broadcom announced it would be relocating its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., a move that Trump praised as “a great day for the American worker.” Just days later, Broadcom began negotiations to acquire U.S.-based Qualcomm. Trump ultimately rejected the deal via executive order in March 2018, citing national security risk concerns. Nevertheless, Trump is heavily invested in Broadcom in his personal accounts, including his most recent purchases of more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2026, bringing his total holdings to at least $1.58 million.

[Read: 7 Best Semiconductor ETFs to Buy for 2026]

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle is one of the world’s largest enterprise software and cloud services providers, specializing in database management software. Oracle co-founder and former CEO Larry Ellison has a long history of supporting Trump and other Republican political candidates, and Trump has reportedly repeatedly returned the favors. Oracle stock jumped in early 2025 when the Trump administration announced Oracle’s involvement in the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure program. Trump also selected Oracle to secure, study and oversee the new U.S.-based TikTok entity’s algorithm. Trump both bought and sold more than $1 million worth of ORCL stock in the first quarter, but his buys exceeded his sales, implying Trump now owns $200,000 or more of Oracle stock.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Dell Technologies manufactures information technology hardware and software and provides services in both traditional infrastructure and emerging, multi-cloud technologies. In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to fund “Trump Accounts,” $250 investment accounts for 25 million American children in lower-income households. Five months later, Trump thanked the Dells by name and told Americans to “go out and buy Dell,” words that sent Dell’s stock soaring to new all-time highs. Michael Dell also serves in Trump’s President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Trump bought more than $1 million in DELL stock in February 2026.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In January 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and president Brad Smith met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss technology and cybersecurity. In May 2025, Trump’s Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft challenging Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft recently filed a brief encouraging a court to block the Trump administration’s designation of Anthropic’s AI technology as a national security risk. While the president transacted heavily in Microsoft in the first quarter, including a huge sale of somewhere between $5 million and $25 million in stock, he subsequently purchased at least $1.5 million in MSFT following that disposition.

Various Crypto Investments

Outside of stocks, Trump also has several cryptocurrency investments. Trump reportedly holds approximately 15.75 billion WLFI tokens representing a roughly $990 million stake in crypto firm World Liberty Financial. He also has a 70% stake in DT Marks DEFI LLC, which itself holds a roughly 40% stake in World Liberty Financial. Companies affiliated with Trump famously launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins in January 2025. Trump Organization affiliates and investment interests own about 80% of the $TRUMP coins. Trump also has indirect exposure to Bitcoin via Trump Media, which holds 9,542 BTC worth over $756 million. Finally, Trump has disclosed two cryptocurrency wallets holding Ethereum worth over $1 million.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

More from U.S. News

7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

7 Best Space Stocks and ETFs to Buy in 2026

8 Best Upcoming IPOs in 2026

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.