Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $621 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $621 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

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