DNA X: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DNA X, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DNA X, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $5.01. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.11 per share.

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