Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.4…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period.

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