Digi International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $11.3…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $11.3 million.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $134 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

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