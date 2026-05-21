Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $145.7…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $145.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 96 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.04 billion, or $7.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.47 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $7.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion.

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