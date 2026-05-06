CS Disco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $41.5 million to $43.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $169.3 million to $178.8 million.

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