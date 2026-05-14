Cross Timbers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Thursday reported profit of $503,000 in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Thursday reported profit of $503,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The express trust posted revenue of $774,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.